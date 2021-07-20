Sports

South Korean Paralympian missing after fall from Broad Peak mountain

By Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A South Korean Paralympian was missing on Tuesday after falling from the world’s 12th highest mountain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak in the Karakoram, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

Kim Hong-bin, 57, who represented his country in Alpine skiing at the 2002 Winter Paralympics in Salt Lake City, had reached the summit with other climbers on Sunday, but met bad weather on the way down, the club said.

Kim fell into a crevasse on the Chinese side of the mountain, part of the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan and China.

“The rest of the group looked for him, but could not stay up there, and had to come down,” Karrar Haidri, head of the Alpine Club, told Reuters. “A search operation is currently being put together, and when the weather permits, helicopters will join the effort.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a Tweet he would hold on to the hope of finding Kim alive and await his safe return.

Broad Peak was the final summit in Kim’s quest to climb the world’s 14 tallest mountains, called the “Eight-thousanders” because all are over 8,000 metres. He climbed Mount Everest in 2007.

Moon’s message came a day after his congratulatory comments to Kim as the first disabled person to have scaled all 14 peaks.

“Hong-bin is now the first person with a disability to climb all eight-thousanders in the world,” Haidri said.

Kim lost all his fingers to frostbite in 1991 while climbing Mount Denali in Alaska. He then took up Alpine skiing, and also competed at the national level in paracycling.

South Korea’s foreign ministry asked Pakistan and China to help locate Kim, ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam told a briefing.

Both have agreed and Pakistan said a helicopter would take off as soon as possible, weather permitting, said Choi.

Kim also founded an organisation that taught mountain climbing and other outdoor sports to children with disabilities.

In February, three climbers — Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s Jon Snorri, and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr — died attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, 8,611-metre K2.

Previous articleNCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayer
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shamsi spins South Africa to victory against Ireland in first T20

DUBLIN: Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo spectator ban leaves Olympic athletes perplexed

TOKYO: Whether it is sumo, or domestic basketball or baseball matches, Japanese fans have been filling the arenas in recent days leaving Olympic athletes...
Read more
Sports

Parts of hockey legend’s statue stolen

LAHORE: A ball and hockey stick, part of a statue of national hockey great Samiullah Khan, have disappeared in Bahawalpur, social media posts suggested...
Read more
Sports

China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October

BEIJING: China is expected to complete construction work for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by October, the state-backed Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. 53...
Read more
Sports

Lewis stars as West Indies down Australia to clinch T20I series

ST LUCIA: Opening batsman Evin Lewis was at his rampaging best with an innings of 79 in setting the West Indies on their way...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan to face India in World T20 group stage

Cricket rivals Pakistan and India have been drawn in the same group at this year's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

In Mecca, women set off on Hajj as ‘guardian’ rule cast...

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Shah, a 35-year-old from Pakistan, says she is realising a childhood dream by making the great pilgrimage to Mecca, and under new...

Muslims mark Eidul Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

US ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to meet FATF criteria: spokesperson

Turkish humanitarian aid groups to distribute meat in Pakistan on Eid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.