Babar Azam stars with 158 against England in 3rd ODI

By AFP
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates reaching his century during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on July 13, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

Edgbaston: Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned to form with a brilliant 158, his highest one-day international score, as the tourists tried to deny England a series sweep at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Azam’s 14th century in 83 matches at this level was the centrepiece of Pakistan’s 331-9 after they lost the toss.

Together with Mohammad Rizwan (74) he shared a stand of 179 — Pakistan’s highest for any wicket in an ODI against England — after adding with opener Imamul Haq (56).

Azam’s innings was also the highest individual score in a 50-over ODI at Edgbaston with New Zealand’s Glenn Turner scoring 171 in a 60-over World Cup match against East Africa in 1975 and England’s Robin Smith making 167 against Australia in a 55-over match in 1993.

AFP

