NATIONAL

Govt announces Eid holidays from July 20 to 22

By News Desk

The federal government on Tuesday announced three official holidays for Eidul Azha.

According to reports, the federal government had decided in principle to announce a three-day holiday for Eidul Azha during the meeting of the federal cabinet.
Following the cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry spoke to the media and confirmed the news. He also apprised the media of the coronavirus situation in the country and said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had initially proposed five holidays but the cabinet approved only three.
The holidays will be from July 20 to 22 and the government employees would have to join duties on the third day of Eid.

As per the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 21. The decision was announced following a meeting of the committee held in Karachi to sight the crescent.

News Desk

Earthquake strikes Sindh’s Sehwan, neighbouring areas

