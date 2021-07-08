Maryam Nawaz kicks off election campaign in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday kicked off election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and said that the party’s leader Nawaz Sharif will “fight every fight” for Kashmiris.

Maryam, while addressing a rally at Chattar Klas village in AJK to kick off the party’s campaign for the July 25 elections in the region, said that she is a Kashmiri with Kashmiri blood coursing through her veins.

She said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiris on both sides of the divide. “He (Nawaz) will fight for your rights and independence, and he will see to it that victory falls into your laps,” she said.

Maryam went on to refer to a video, in which there were threats to “smash” her, and said her father (Nawaz) had called her and expressed his concern for her safety but at the same time he had advised her to go to Kashmir.

“One has nothing to fear from Kashmiris.” She said and paid tribute to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and all the workers of the PML-N, who despite attempts to “steal the election”, have “stood tall in defiance like a mountain”.

Rejecting the PTI government’s impression that the PML-N is struggling to find applicants for the election, she said that the party had received at least 10 and as many as 20 applications from each district.

Referring to the two PML-N members, who had reportedly jumped ship to ally with the government, she said that if the ruling party is so confident and has a large number of contestants for the election, “why did it feel the need to turn two of ours?”

Maryam also paid tribute to Raja Abdul Qayyum, who had continued to support the party and its cause despite having lost a party ticket to Raja Ibrar Hussain. “This shows us how big-hearted he (Qayyum) is,” she said. “This is why I have kicked off the election campaign from his house,” the PML-N VP added.

She said that the main rally will take place in Muzaffarabad, where she will talk about “many important things”. “I will speak about Kashmir and that is why I am here. I will also talk about how the one, who had stolen your votes, deprived you of wheat, sugar, electricity and medicines, and what things you must ask from (Prime Minister) Imran Khan.”

She said she will shed light on why when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister, the Indian prime minister came to Pakistan, and why when Imran Khan “came to power after stealing your votes”, the Indian government had the audacity to change the status of Kashmir.

“And after it was done, [Imran] said: ‘What can I do?’. Are 220 million people looking to you for this? For you to go barter off Kashmir and for you to return and say something like that?” she asked the premier.

She said that PM Imran Khan “can only shed tears over how the Indian prime minister does not receive his phone calls or how the US president does not extend an invitation to him for a visit”.

Maryam asked what had happened to the government’s plan of observing a two-minute silence every week for occupied Kashmir over its autonomous status having been illegally stripped by India, which continues to keep the area under siege.

“That two minute silence is seen nowhere and instead you have been absolutely silent on the issue since,” she said while referring to the prime minister.

She said to those looking to “steal the election”: “Listen up! Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is not the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of the past. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz now knows how to pry every stolen seat from your grasp.”

Reminding the people of the Daska by-election, she said every party worker now knows “how to stop the theft of votes”. “He who stole the election back in 2018, still needs to employ such tactics three years down the line,” Maryam said.

Moving on to speak about the Gilgit-Baltistan election, where seven of the party members had emerged as turncoats, she said that “despite being electables and winning horses, they all lost”. “PML-N may not have won, but your turncoats lost too.”

She said that in GB one had to fight against a mild-mannered person such as Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, “but here you have a man such as Raja Farooq Haider”. “If you steal this election, remember this, Raja Farooq Haider and PML-N AJK, along with Maryam Nawaz, will hunt you down to the end of days.”

She said that the AJK PM “is not an easy man to defeat”. Maryam pledged to stand by Raja Farooq Haider if he stages a protest on Shahrah-e-Dastoor. At the end, she sought a pledge from the gathering to guard their votes and “chase away vote thieves”.