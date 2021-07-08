NATIONAL

Court orders case filing against CM’s aide over harassment

By TLTP

An additional district and sessions judge on Thursday issued directives for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas under charges of harassing a man through WhatsApp and sending him “sexually explicit videos”.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ata Rabbani after hearing arguments of the complainant Khawaja Fahim counsel.

While describing facts of the case before the court, counsel for the complainant Imran Feroz Malik apprised the court that his client met Sardar Ilyas at the Centaurus Mall in October 2019 during the launching ceremony of a private project. Subsequently, Sardar Ilyas — who according to the complainant is the owner of Centaurus Mall — invited him to his residence for Iftar dinner which Faheem accepted considering it a business meeting.

Advocate Malik further said that following the meeting, the CM’s adviser sent a few messages along with “sexually explicit videos” to Faheem from his WhatsApp number, which the latter found disturbing, and which caused him “mental agony and trauma”.

Advocate Malik contended that consequently, his client reported the matter to the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell for taking action in the matter.

The FIA submitted in its reply, saying the forensic analysis was conducted on the mobile phone of the petitioner and it transpired he had in fact received the video.

Following submission of the forensic report by the FIA, the court has issued directives to the Agency to register an FIR “without further delay”.

The court also mentioned in its order that if the complainant if he has levelled false allegations against Sardar Ilyas in the matter.

TLTP

