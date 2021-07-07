HEADLINES

‘We will not become part of political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in future’: Bilawal

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday slammed PML-N and said they will not become part of an alliance “to eat halwa or nihari”.

He added that the people who earlier believed in the politics of “do or die” have now shifted to the politics of “begging”.

Addressing an election rally in ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area, the PPP chairman claimed his political opponents say that if they have to “beg” to become the prime minister, they will do it.

The PPP chairman said if the opposition decides to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar, his party would support them.

“But we will not become a part of a political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in the future,” he said.

Criticizing the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Bilawal said that PPP brought former president Asif Ali Zardari from hospital and Khurshid Shah from jail to National Assembly to give tough time to the government during budget session but unfortunately leaders of other opposition parties were not present.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman should issue show cause notice to those members who were absent from the budget session, he demanded.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that people who were talking of kill or cure are now involved in politics of ‘holding feet’ but PPP which has laid down lives and will never do such politics. We will oust the selected prime minister as well as Usman Buzdar, he vowed.

PPP Chairman further said that Imran Khan cannot make a decision about giving airbases to the United States as the PPP government had already closed US bases in Pakistan.

Bilawal said jiyalas would head towards Bani Gala — PM Imran Khan’s residence — after achieving success in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“The real face of tabdeeli is historic inflation, poverty, and unemployment,” the PPP chairman added.

Bilawal’s statement comes a day after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz expressed anger and rejected speculations of her striking a deal with the government.

“ّWhy do you people always ask about deals in everything? Why would we strike a deal with those whom we are against? Are we crazy that we would strike a deal with those people?” Maryam had questioned.

Speaking of the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she said that “the party has given [her] the responsibility to run the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.

“PML-N is in a strong position in Azad Kashmir, and if transparent elections are held, then there is no doubt that the PML-N will win there,” Maryam said.

The PML-N vice president further said that the entire PTI “is at loggerheads with each other”.

“If the elections are held, their situation will be plain for all to see. This government will not come again when it leaves,” she said.

Maryam said that the choice must always remain with the people when it comes to electing the country’s leadership. “In the case of Imran Khan, the nation has seen the result of such a choice,” she added.

News Desk

