HEADLINES

Imran Khan tasks ‘politically novice’ Shahzain Bugti to lead Baloch reconciliation process

Baloch nationalists say junior Bugti lacks influence, purpose

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday formally initiated a process to open dialogue with the estranged Baloch insurgents by appointing Jamhoori Watan Party chief and MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

According to a notification issued, Bugti would enjoy the status of a federal minister.

Interestingly, as the notification came to the fore, a statement by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal went viral as he opposed the decision to open a dialogue with the estranged Baloch leaders.

In a statement published in mainstream newspapers of Quetta, Jam Kamal said that the Baloch elements working on foreign agenda would never be happy and they would keep destabilizing the situation in the Balochistan province. He said that Imran Khan’s focus were those people living either inside Balochistan or abroad who were unhappy as Balochistan did not serve their purpose.

“The Prime Minister […] has been pleased to appoint Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti MNA, as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister,” a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

The appointment comes on the heels of the government working on holding talks with “disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not associated with India.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, a day earlier, had said Balochistan would soon be a “cradle of peace” in the country, adding that those involved in Lahore’s Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said have links with India — have been arrested by authorities.

PM Imran Khan, two days back, had said he was mulling over speaking to the insurgents in Balochistan, as the situation in the province had changed, and Pakistan was moving towards a better future.

SHAH ZAIN LACKS REQUIRED POLITICAL CLOUT, PURPOSE FOR RECONCILIATION

Sana Baloch, a seasoned Baloch nationalist leader and the parliamentary leader of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in Balochistan Assembly, told Pakistan Today that Shah Zain Bugti was neither part of the solution nor a part of the problem. He said that Shah Zain Bugti simply lacked the political clout and purpose required for a huge task of the reconciliation process in Balochistan.

“To be honest, it is a good omen that Prime Minister Imran Khan has adjusted Shah Zain but frankly he can’t play a huge role in the reconciliation process in Balochistan,” he added.

When asked to elaborate, Sana Baloch said that if Prime Minister really means business, he should have engaged people who carry a neutral image and who have legitimacy and are politically influential.

Asked who was he referring to, Sana Baloch said that political heavyweights like Akhtar Jan Mengal should be engaged.

“Then the PM must also give powers to them. One must know the agenda and Terms of Reference for a meaningful engagement. Then reconciliation could succeed,” he asserted.

Shah Zain is a part of the problem, not part of the solution.

Fida Hussain Dashti, Finance Secretary of National Party said that the appointment of Shah Zain Bugti was another controversy and this reflects that people in Islamabad have little or no understanding of the complex issue of Balochistan. Else, he said, if Prime Minister Imran Khan is serious in resolving the tiff, he is not being given sincere advice.

“One must not forget the fact that Dr Malik Baloch had reached out to the estranged Baloch leaders and there had been a breakthrough. Even Brahamdagh Bugti had issued a positive statement about talks. But then things went wrong and dialogue could not succeed,” he said.

He said that Shah Zain Bugti was a ‘political novice’ and he would never be willing that Brahamdagh Bugti would return and join the mainstream as both the cousins have a claim on the leadership of the Bugti tribe.

Shah Zain Bugti would also not be acceptable for senior Baloch leaders like Khan of Kalat, Javed Mengal, Hairbyar Marri and others. It would have been better if Imran Khan would have formed a committee led by his own party president Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind and include in it the top Baloch chieftains. It would have worked,” he asserted.

Asked if Khan had formed a tribal jirga (called Mairh in Balochi), Dashti said it would be an ideal decision. He said that Dr Malik Baloch or any senior Baloch politician could have been given the task to lead a bipartisan jirga to reach out to estranged Baloch leaders.

Previous article‘We will not become part of political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in future’: Bilawal
Next articleBabar Azam says no thought of Pakistan quitting tour of England
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. شاہ زین بگٹی کی تقرری سے یوں لگتا ہے اسلام آباد اب تک بلوچستان کے مسئلے کو سمجھ نہیں پایا ہےشاہ زین بگٹی کی بلوچستان کے سنجیدہ حلقوں میی کوئی اہمیت نہیں اور نا کوئی شازین بگٹی سے مذاکرات کیلئے تیار ہوگا

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cleric escapes unhurt in attempted knife attack

KARACHI: Religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped unharmed after a man pulled a knife on him at his Jamia Darul Uloom in the wee...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interior Ministry will register all foreigners residing in Pakistan: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The government had decided to register all foreign nationals arriving and resising in Pakistan, announced Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday. Through...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK to provide genomic sequencing to Pakistan to track new Covid variants

LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it would provide genomic sequencing support to Pakistan, Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria to help identify, assess and track...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, US seek peaceful settlement of Afghanistan conflict: envoy

WASHINGTON: With the United States nearing the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, an inclusive political approach in the war-battered country will best serve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi hails Pakistan-China friendship as ties turn 70

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan-China friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the people of the two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Men accused of beating, stripping couple naked remanded in police custody

ISLAMABAD: Four men who were arrested after a video of them thrashing and stripping naked a young couple went viral on social media were...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England senses destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

LONDON: England fed off the energy of a passionate Wembley crowd to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the Euro 2020 semifinals on...

Sohail ruled out of ODI series against England

Pakistan, US seek peaceful settlement of Afghanistan conflict: envoy

Qureshi hails Pakistan-China friendship as ties turn 70

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.