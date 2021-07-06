Funds approved for various development schemes in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Planning and Development Board in its first meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party for the financial year 2021-22 approved a total of Rs45.55 billion for 10 development schemes in different sectors whereas the meeting was chaired by Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Pakistan Today learnt.

Among the schemes approved by the Development Board in the Provincial Working Party meeting, the following schemes have been approved which include:

Rs19.29 billion for construction of Chobara Branch Canal (Phase II) under Greater Thal Canal Project

Rs19.78 billion for component command area development (phase II) of the Greater Thal Canal project

Rs75 crore for provision of Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarters One, Faisalabad

Rs75 crore for provision of Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarters One Sialkot

Rs60.55 crore for Tehsil Complex, King Suleman Stadium, mini zoo and construction of pile foundation bridge, Mettalled Road and Toyota Center in Sanghar Nala area in DG Khan Tehsil Taunsa Sharif

Rs441.474 million for construction, repair, opening and rehabilitation of Khambi to Mari Meteled Road in Rajanpur,

Rs2.2 billion for a double road in Lodhran Karor Paka, Melsi and Vehari

Rs1.27 for Rawat Haraka Dhadial Road (Length 36 km) (Phase I) in Rawalpindi

Rs526.984 million for construction of Kahuti to Cliary Road in Rawalpindi (length 31 km)

Rs104.485 million for setting up of project management unit in connection with Nala Layee Express and its accompanying urban regeneration project

The meeting was attended by P&D Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, senior officers of relevant provincial departments and members of Punjab Planning and Development Board, senior chief coordination, assistant chief coordination.

