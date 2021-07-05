HEADLINES

Govt warns of strict sanctions if Covid-19 SOPs not implemented

By Mian Abrar
A police officer uses megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, as the lockdown continues during the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday warned against massive violations of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying that strict sanctions may be imposed if these SOPs are not implemented in letter and spirit.

The warning was issued following increase in the Covid-19 cases for the consecutive past five days.

Chairing a meeting of the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) here, Asad Umar expressed grave concerns over the violations of the Covid-19 SOPs.

These violations were seen in restaurants, indoor gymnasiums, wedding halls, transport, markets, tourism and other sectors.

All the Chief Secretaries attended the meeting to review the violations of SOPs. In this regard, a strict mechanism for the implementation of SOPs and measures to expedite the vaccination process in all units will also be reviewed.

The meeting was informed that vaccination verification portal has been launched and the purpose of this portal is to make the verification process possible in places where vaccination is required for admission.

“All vaccinating staff and the public are urged to ensure that their vaccination record is recorded in the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) when vaccinating. The NCOC, in consultation with all units, has increased the number of vaccinated vaccination centers where modern vaccines will be administered, ” a handout said.

Out of the total 59 centers, fifteen are in Punjab, ten in Sindh, 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four in Balochistan, five in ICT and AJK, five and six in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
“Arrival of 3,000 Afghan students begins. These students are studying in different educational institutions of Pakistan.

Effective coronaviris testing has been arranged on the arrival of students,” the meeting was informed.

The students with positive cases will be sent back, while the rest of the students will be kept in compulsory quarantine for 10 days. At the end of this quarantine, students will be vaccinated.

