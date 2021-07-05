NATIONAL

After removing Maryam from Swat rally, Shehbaz decides to jump into AJK campaign

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Power struggle within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has intensified as the party president Shehbaz Sharif has decided to join the party’s campaign in the upcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to PML-N sources, Shehbaz Sharif would soon be joining PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz who has been campaigning in Azad Kashmir since July 8. After the entry of Shehbaz, the sources said, the Maryam Nawaz camp in the PML-N has started to worry about Shehbaz’s entry.

According to PML-N sources, Shehbaz will address public gatherings in different constituencies of Kashmir from next week. In this regard, the sources said,  the PML-N has started preparing a schedule for Shehbaz’s visit to Azad Kashmir. The schedule of Shehbaz’s visit to Kashmir will be announced in the next two to three days.

The sources said that Maryam is feeling discomfort as party leader Nawaz Sharif had decided that Maryam would be campaigning in the AJK polls while Shehbaz would look after the campaigning in across country under the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

However, the sources said, Shehbaz’s entry would be a clear violation of Nawaz’s decision which is making Maryam uncomfortable.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam’s meetings were scheduled for the Azad Kashmir election campaign. Under the PML-N plan, Maryam will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir from July 8 to 19. During her visit to Azad Kashmir, Maryam will address meetings in Muzaffarabad on July 8, Neelam on July 9 and 10, Kohatian on July 11, Kotli on July 13 and public gatherings in Hajira and Rawalpindi on July 14.

According to the schedule, Maryam will hold rallies in Bagh on July 18, Haveli on July 19, Baloch and Palandri on July 15, Bhimber and Mirpur on July 17.

According to the PML-N sources, Nawaz had fielded Maryam along for Azad Kashmir election campaign. Former prime minister Nawaz had a telephone conversation with opposition leader Shehbaz and made consultations regarding Azad Kashmir elections.

During the conversation, the sources said, the two leaders agreed to hand over the election campaign of Azad Kashmir elections to Maryam. However, now Shahbaz will also take part in the election campaign with Maryam.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

