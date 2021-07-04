CITY

Edhi driver kidnapped in Larkana

By INP

KARACHI: A driver of Edhi Foundation was kidnapped along with his ambulance from Larkana late Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Imran Machhi had travelled to Nangreeja village in Khairpur District to transport a corpse and, while he was on his way back to Larkana, was abducted, said Haji Saleem Arain, in charge of Edhi centre in Larkana.

Arain said unidentified people abducted the driver, describing him as a volunteer. “Imran reached Khairpur in the evening but when he did return after midnight, we got concerned and informed the police,” he said.

Arain also said that a while ago the driver telephoned him and informed him that he had been kidnapped. “We have passed the information on to the Khairpur senior superintendent of police and Sukkur deputy inspector general,” he added.

The official appealed to the police to recover the driver and the ambulance.

Previous articleCovid jabs mandatory for sellers at Eid cattle markets: NCOC
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Sindh to compensate Karachi anti-encroachment drive affectees

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to allot alternate accommodations to the affectees of the anti-encroachment drive along the drains in Karachi. The government will...
Read more
KARACHI

Indictment of Sindh chief minister in NAB case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until...
Read more
KARACHI

Ghani denies rumours of marriage with Hareem Shah

KARACHI: A day after the news of TikTok actor Hareem Shah’s marriage to an undisclosed member of the Sindh cabinet went viral on the...
Read more
KARACHI

ATC grants protective bail to PSP leader in terror-related cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday granted protective bail to former Pak Sarzameen Party member Advocate Anis Ahmed Khan in four cases...
Read more
KARACHI

Schools reopen in Sindh as new infections decline

KARACHI: As coronavirus cases decline, primary schools across Sindh reopened today with strict standard operating procedures. According to instructions issued by the provincial government, schools...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PMD forecast pre-monsoon rains in Sindh, Punjab, GB and Kashmir

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in eastern parts of Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The weather will remain...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Bucks head to finals, Phoenix after slamming Hawks

WASHINGTON: The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 after Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for...

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes

England paceman Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm

‘What was the point?’ Afghans rue decades of war as US quits Bagram

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.