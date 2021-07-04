Changing climate and its impact on Pakistan

According to international and national environmental scientists, Pakistan is considered in those countries which have been mostly affected by climate change. Pakistan is among those top 20 countries which will be hit hard by climate change. As we know that Pakistan is a weaker economic state, so Pakistan will be badly affected by climate change. The weak economic structure of Pakistan exposes her in all socio-economic structures such as water, agriculture, energy, basic health, and especially in livelihoods. This weak economic structure needs to be improved because climate change is still taking place and will affect the country very badly in the near future. We have seen that from the past few years, that the earth is warming up due to global warming and with it the consequences have also started. In Pakistan, the coastlines are shrinking, deserts are spreading and storms are growing stronger, while at the Poles, centuries- old ice sheets are melting and breaking, and this all is taking place because of climate change.

According to scientists, 75 percent of climate change is caused by human activities. Human activities from pollution to overpopulation are driving up the Earth’s temperature and changing the world around us. The main cause is the greenhouse effect. The more the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the more they will trap heat in the atmosphere. This will strengthen the greenhouse effect and raise the Earth’s temperature all over the world.

The industrial revolution resulted in climate change. The industrial activities like burning of fossil fuels result in the release of carbon dioxide and which causes a rise in the temperature of Earth. The US Department of Defense has highlighted that climate change is the great threat to the national security of sovereign states. Climate change is reshaping our world and also reshaping our atmosphere.

Climate change is a threat to other states also but a great threat for Pakistan as Pakistan has a weak economic structure. The weather of Pakistan is getting towards a more extreme level. The temperature is rising faster than expected, which is causing floods, major storms, and also longer and frequent droughts.

In Pakistan, the change in climate will create great tensions in upcoming years. Global warming is affecting the whole world and Pakistan has no precautionary measures to overcome this problem. Due to global warming the rise in the sea level is seen in Pakistan which resulted in flooding in many areas in past years. The rise of temperature also caused drought in other parts of the country. The flood and drought is badly affecting the growth of crops, which is causing the loss of agricultural output. It is the result of climate change that unseasonal rainfall occurs which makes it difficult for crops to grow and most of the crops get ruined before harvest. The farmers of Pakistan complained that it rains when crops don’t require water at that time and when water is required the supply of water becomes diminished which is ruining the crops in greater amounts and farmers are suffering great loss. The agriculture sector of Pakistan is badly affected by the climate change which also starts to make the economy flounder, as Pakistan is an agricultural country. Another important thing which needs to be highlighted is that climate change affects the growth of crops, which makes for an imbalance in the supply and demand of the products. The products will become more expensive when there is a shortage of food. When the supply of food will be decreased and the demand will be increased, automatically it will result in inflation and higher prices. The people will suffer. Climate change is thus lowering the quality and quantity of resources.

The climate is changing faster than expected. This is the biggest issue which is to be the concern of all, and quick actions should be taken so that Pakistan and its people will be protected and have a better living. The government has the responsibility to take actions and make its people aware of the change in weather. The dams should be built to save water in them for the future. The policies need to be implemented in all sectors of economic activity, to develop the economy of Pakistan to a high level.

Climate change is resulting in the spread of tropical diseases in Pakistan. The rise in temperature will lead more people to dehydrate and the dehydration will lead towards the problem of kidney stones. The increased amount of smog (containing ozone particles) in the surrounding atmosphere and frequent exposure to higher levels of smog can cause asthma, heart disease and lung cancer. Many more diseases like different skin allergies, will increase, Diarrhea will also spread faster because of change in climate. The shortage of food will result in starvation and malnutrition which will make people unhealthy and will lead towards more sickness. The bacteria E.coli, which causes diarrhea, grow faster in warm temperatures and the temperature of earth is rising which will result in more E.coli bacteria and more diseases spreading which are associated with that bacteria.

Climate change will result in a new kind of refugees in upcoming years, the “Climate Refugee”. If the government will not take actions on time for climate change, then Pakistan will also be counted among those countries which are affected by climate change and mass migration will be the possible outcome. The increase in temperature will result in climate change and a decrease in food production will be seen. The supply of water will diminish and it will become difficult for the farmers to grow crops in such an environment. First people will move towards those places where food is available and animals will also shift to those places. The interstate migration will start, which will cause great problems for the rest of the people who already live where they are moving and also for the government of the hosts.

Slowly and steadily the worsening condition of the weather will cause the total eradication of food production. There will be no fresh water for drinking. Either there will be flood or complete drought which will make people leave their homelands and move to the other part of the world. This is the worst condition any country could face. The mass migration will create problems for other countries also because climate change will be affecting them also, and at that time every country will try to protect their own people and safeguard their rights. The Pakistan government should take steps on this great issue. Otherwise the outcome will be a horrifying nightmare. Destruction and chaos will be everywhere.

The government needs to introduce a new energy source for transport so that no smoke will be produced. All the industries need to put the filters on their chimneys so that the dangerous and poisonous gases do not pollute the atmosphere. The most important thing which the government needs to focus on is plantation. Plantation is very important to stop global warming to decrease the production of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases. Deforestation will lead to the production of more carbon dioxide and the rise of temperature.

The climate is changing faster than expected. This is the biggest issue which is to be the concern of all, and quick actions should be taken so that Pakistan and its people will be protected and have a better living. The government has the responsibility to take actions and make its people aware of the change in weather. The dams should be built to save water in them for the future. The policies need to be implemented in all sectors of economic activity, to develop the economy of Pakistan to a high level.