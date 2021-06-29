HEADLINES

Provision of relief to farmers top priority: PM

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that provision of relief to farmers is amongst the top priorities of the government for which reforms are being introduced to the agriculture sector under a comprehensive strategy.

The prime minister said this while talking to Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed record production of all crops and a strategy for upcoming crops. Besides, it was decided to organise Farmers’ Convention in Islamabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Matters related to progress on ongoing IT projects, the government’s measures to increase IT exports and Karachi uplift projects came under discussion during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They discussed the positive outcomes of the budget relief measures for the common man and especially lifting of the poor people out of poverty and increasing employment opportunities through economic growth under development projects. Further progress on ongoing projects of the Housing Ministry was also discussed.

Meanwhile, different members of the parliament also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. They include Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Malik Anwar Taj, MNAs Imran Khatak, Junaid Akbar, Shaukat Ali, Saleem Rahman, Arbab Amir, Andleeb Abbas, Shunila Ruth, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifu, and Khayal Zaman, and Senator Seemi Ezdi.

During the meeting, issues of respective constituencies and ongoing development projects were discussed. They also discussed matters related to the budget for next fiscal year.

Separately, MNA Shahzain Bugti also called on the prime minister. During the meeting, views were exchanged on continuing developing projects under the prime minister’s vision of special focus on Balochistan, historic package of the government for the province and socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Planning Minister Asad Umar were also present on the occasion.

