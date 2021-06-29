Punjab, KP announce summer vacations from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced that schools in both provinces would break for summer vacations from July 1, while the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) said that summer vacations in the capital would be observed from July 18 to August 1.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas, in a tweet, said that the schools in the province would go on summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.

“[During vacations], my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government,” the education minister said.

Similarly, KP has decided to give summer vacations from July 1-11, during which primary and higher-secondary educational institutions will remain closed.

The National Command and Operations Centre, during a meeting today, reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning their own summer holidays in their respective educational institutions.

The NCOC, two days earlier, had also suggested that schools and other educational institutions go on summer break from July 18 to August 1.

Sindh, meanwhile, did not change its decision of having no vacations this year, with the province’s education minister Saeed Ghani saying that the decision would be reviewed if the temperatures rise.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday announced summer vacations in government schools for 12 days.

According to a notification issued by Director of Academic Sadia Adnan, government-run educational institutions would remain closed from July 18 to August 1. “Educational activities will resume on August 2,” the notification added.

A promotion policy had also been issued in which, while confirming the decision to pass students of grade I to VII without conducting examinations, instructions had been issued to take four assessments (tests) of the students in the institution itself and keep the records safe.

The policy further stated that irrespective of the outcome of the assessments, no student would be held back or get a grade equivalent to fail.

Furthermore, summer vacations would be given to students only, while teaching staff would be given training on new uniforms and syllabi during the holidays.

Earlier on June 11, Parents demanded the FDE to announce summer vacations for the students of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), especially for those in the primary sections whose health is at risk due to the sweltering heat and prolonged exposure to high temperatures within the classrooms. Several students fell unconscious in different schools of Islamabad while many were unable to attend schools due to the unbearable heat.