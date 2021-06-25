CITY

LHC orders strict action against those responsible for fuel crisis

By INP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered strict action against those responsible for the fuel crisis in June 2020.

The judgment was announced by LHC Chief Justice Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on the plea of Azhar Siddique.

“Government should take stern action against those who have been found guilty for fuel crisis last year.” The government should ensure better storage capacity of petroleum products so that such crisis can be avoided in the future.

The high court has summoned a progress report on its judgment within three weeks. Furthermore, it has been directed to present the report of the commission probing the fuel crisis before the federal cabinet.

Last year, the Petroleum Division had ordered legal action against two oil marketing companies after shortage of petroleum across the country.

A fact-finding committee formed over fuel crisis across the country had written a letter recommending punitive action against two privately-owned companies over their role in the crisis that hit hard the country.

It is to be noted that, Nadeem Babar had resigned from his post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister after being asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan owing to a probe regarding the fuel crisis during June 2020 in the country.

