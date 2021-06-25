NATIONAL

Court extends remand of cleric in sexual abuse case

By INP

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Friday extended physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman for three days in a sexual abuse case.

The police produced the cleric before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan on completion of his physical remand and requested that his remand be extended for his custody is needed for further investigation.

The investigation officer said that the cleric and his sons need to be investigated further. He said that the cleric’s DNA test has not yet been conducted and added he would submit a forensic report soon.

On Sunday, Punjab police had announced the arrest of Mufti Aziz involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son.

Mufti Aziz has since confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.

The cleric during police interrogation verified the contents of the video showing him and a student named Sabir Shah and had said that it was filmed by the latter. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him to help in clearing the exams,” he had confessed.

INP

