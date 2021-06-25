Pakistan again assures US of its support for Afghan peace process 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday received a telephone call from US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland as they discussed bilateral relations and key regional issues.

According to a spokesman for Foreign Office, the foreign secretary underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based and long-term bilateral relationship with the US.

He said that structured engagement was key to the promotion of the two countries’ shared objectives of peace and development.

Underlining Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics, Mahmood reiterated the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the US.

He highlighted the progress made by the government in improving the ease of doing business and promoting a more conducive environment for foreign investment in Pakistan.

Turning to the regional situation, the foreign secretary reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process.

He stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the US on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary underscored the urgency of accelerating intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the importance of a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan. He said that it was important for the key regional and international stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.

The foreign secretary also thanked Under-Secretary Nuland for the Covid-related support extended to Pakistan by the United States.

He and Under-Secretary Nuland agreed to maintain close coordination on all matters of common interest.