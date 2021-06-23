Opinion

Toxic waste

By Editor's Mail
Toxic waste, chemical waste material capable of causing death or injury to life. Waste is considered toxic if it is poisonous, radioactive, explosive, and causing cancer. Waste containing dangerous pathogens, such as used syringes, is sometimes considered to be toxic waste. However, poisoning occurs when toxic waste is ingested, inhaled, or absorbed by the skin. According to the Environmental Protection Agency estimated, that U.S factories released 1.8 million metric tons about 2 million tons of toxic chemicals into the air, land, and surface waters in 2011. Including a number of chemicals that are known carcinogens. I request the federal government to take a serious action about this major problems, which is harming the people uselessly.

Rahim Baloch

Kech

Editor's Mail
