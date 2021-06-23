PM briefed on intelligence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee where he was given a comprehensive briefing on enhanced intelligence cooperation.

Held at Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat in Islamabad, the meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry, and the chiefs of the spy agency, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

“The prime minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed received the prime minister and the ministers on their arrival at the secretariat.

The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee in January as a platform for intelligence coordination and for ensuring a unified and wholesome national intelligence assessment.