NATIONAL

PM briefed on intelligence cooperation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee where he was given a comprehensive briefing on enhanced intelligence cooperation.

Held at Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat in Islamabad, the meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry, and the chiefs of the spy agency, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

“The prime minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed received the prime minister and the ministers on their arrival at the secretariat.

The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee in January as a platform for intelligence coordination and for ensuring a unified and wholesome national intelligence assessment.

Previous articleAbbasi ducks question on bin Laden
Next articleCleric, sexual assault victim undergo medical test
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cleric, sexual assault victim undergo medical test

LAHORE: The cleric who was charged with sexually abusing his student at a religious school and the alleged victim have undergone a medical examination,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi ducks question on bin Laden

LAHORE: Days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi refrained from calling Osama bin Laden a terrorist, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday...
Read more
NATIONAL

No justification to keep Pakistan on grey list after FATF agenda compliance: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that the Financial Action Task Force has no justification to keep Pakistan on its grey list...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC grants bail to Asif in NAB case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Khawaja Asif in cases pertaining to assets beyond means and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two million Sinovac vaccine doses arrive from China

ISLAMABAD: The government received a new batch of two million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines from China on Wednesday amid a shortage of jabs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court indicts Mandviwalla, suspects in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday indicted Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other suspects in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC grants bail to Asif in NAB case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Khawaja Asif in cases pertaining to assets beyond means and...

Two million Sinovac vaccine doses arrive from China

Court indicts Mandviwalla, suspects in NAB reference

LHC bars FBR from proceeding against Tareen’s sugar business

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.