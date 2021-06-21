HEADLINES

Covid-19 vaccine batch to Pakistan from COVAX deferred till July

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A vaccine consignment to Pakistan from Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheduled to be received this month, has been delayed, sources said on Monday.

Sources privy to the situation, have said that Pakistan has been informed about the delay in the vaccine delivery.

Pakistan had to receive the vaccine consignment in the end of June but the delivery has been deferred to the beginning of the next month due to unavoidable reasons, sources said.

Pakistan will receive the third batch of vaccine in July under the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative.

The country has already received two consignments under the vaccine initiative. Pakistan received the first batch under the COVAX initiative on May 08 and the second batch on May 28, sources said.

COVAX vaccine initiative will provide third batch of 1.238 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan in July. Another batch of 1.238 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to Pakistan in August, according to sources.

The vaccine initiative has so far provided mostly AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and limited doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The vaccine initiative will provide free-of-cost Covid-19 vaccines for the 20 per cent population of Pakistan and the country is expected to get an overall 45.5 million doses of vaccines. Covax is co-led by the World Health Organisation, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Previous articlePakistan calls for ‘immediate cessation’ of Houthi attacks on Saudi
Next articleAfghan peace process has entered critical phase: FM Qureshi
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt’s fiscal plan for 2021-22 to bring economic revolution: Pervaiz Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak terming the opposition criticism against budget a drama, has claimed that the fiscal plan of federal government for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opposition lawmakers in Balochistan assembly offer arrest

QUETTA: Opposition parties' lawmakers in the Balochistan Assembly have decided to offer their arrest in a case lodged against them for allegedly attacking the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal urges SC to revisit Karachi encroachment verdict

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Supreme Court to revisit its recent decision of razing illegal constructions in Karachi,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Occupied Kashmir’s leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy

Kashmiri politicians will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore occupied Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy when they meet him on Thursday for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Muhammad Tariq Malik appointed NADRA chairman

The federal government on Monday notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). According to a notification issued...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ayub accuses PML-N of shelving projects to make money through LNG deals

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had abolished more than 134...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Muhammad Tariq Malik appointed NADRA chairman

The federal government on Monday notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). According to a notification issued...

Ayub accuses PML-N of shelving projects to make money through LNG deals

Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail ahead of rendezvous with FIA

Cleric confesses to sexually assaulting his student

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.