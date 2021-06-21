HEADLINES

Afghan peace process has entered critical phase: FM Qureshi

By News Desk

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Afghan peace process has entered into a critical phase and peace in the neighbouring country is the priority of many countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi who attended Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey said that he met foreign ministers of various countries during the moot and many countries want peace in Afghanistan.

“I was able to put forward the stance of Pakistan on Afghan peace during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in a straightforward manner,” he said.

He further termed the meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), as positive and said that it helped him in understanding the internal situation of the neighbouring country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu in Antalya.

Matters of mutual interest, the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, and the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.

Qureshi congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organizing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which saw the high-level attendance of global leaders.

He lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts and its outreach to various Afghan parties. Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, FM Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

Previous articleCovid-19 vaccine batch to Pakistan from COVAX deferred till July
Next articleCleric confesses to sexually assaulting his student
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt’s fiscal plan for 2021-22 to bring economic revolution: Pervaiz Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak terming the opposition criticism against budget a drama, has claimed that the fiscal plan of federal government for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opposition lawmakers in Balochistan assembly offer arrest

QUETTA: Opposition parties' lawmakers in the Balochistan Assembly have decided to offer their arrest in a case lodged against them for allegedly attacking the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal urges SC to revisit Karachi encroachment verdict

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Supreme Court to revisit its recent decision of razing illegal constructions in Karachi,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Occupied Kashmir’s leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy

Kashmiri politicians will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore occupied Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy when they meet him on Thursday for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Muhammad Tariq Malik appointed NADRA chairman

The federal government on Monday notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). According to a notification issued...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ayub accuses PML-N of shelving projects to make money through LNG deals

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had abolished more than 134...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Muhammad Tariq Malik appointed NADRA chairman

The federal government on Monday notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). According to a notification issued...

Ayub accuses PML-N of shelving projects to make money through LNG deals

Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail ahead of rendezvous with FIA

Cleric confesses to sexually assaulting his student

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.