Asif is a hero 

The remarkable performance by the Islamabad United’s middle-order batsman Asif Ali has proved that he is more stronger than the critics of the people. After his match winning score of 75 runs of 43 balls against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday, the batsman reveled that he is not four-over batsman rather he search for the opportunity to play a long match for his team. However, Asif also bagged the award for player of the match due to his remarkable game, after United defeated Qalandars by 28 runs. I personally do not support such critics against any player since it is always time and opportunity which can make a difference in performance of the players. We need to appreciate and encourage every cricketer for his or her talents despite the poor performance in a single game.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

- Advertisement -

Kech