Writing skills 

The art of good writing comes from Good Reading. Writing is not an easy part as people think, if you skip the one part of learning then ultimately it will leave a harsh impact on your overall write up. Way of learning is preferred by the students’ own choices. Some students believe that online learning essay writing is easy while others believe that it is very challenging.

To begin with, Essay writing needs more practice to make an effective write up. During learning, students are making many mistakes even most of the time they ignore the teacher’s instruction to do the practice in an online system. Although it is beneficial for themselves, but Practice requires time and in homes, it is hard to make the environment for study purposes, therefore online essay writing is the challenging part.

Furthermore, Concentration in online systems is a complex phenomenon. A human’s mind has the capacity of 45 minutes to hear the lecture with concentration. Nonetheless, some people said that when students see the videos then they can memorize all things quickly. But in online systems when students need to hear two or three videos of 30 minutes then there are chances to lose their concentration.

In addition, according to a survey, some analysts argue that online essay writing is an effective part in enhancing the strong form of ideas. So, through online structure students can understand rapidly. However, Ideas come from effective learning, and it is dependent on the Self interest, education background, and method of preferences.

Therefore, you should promote and diversify our level of thinking in advanced methods. Because competition is going to be increased, if you should not be able to update yourself with updating knowledge then you may suffer from complications.

Ragni Lund

Daharki