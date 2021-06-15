NATIONAL

Parliament’s role important for strengthening of democracy: Sanjrani

By APP
Newly elected Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who secured 57 votes, speaks to reporters outside the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the role of Parliament is important for the promotion of democratic values in the modern era.

Addressing an orientation workshop at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services to provide training to the newly elected members of the Senate business rules and regulations and parliamentary affairs, he said Pakistan has made many sacrifices for the spread of democracy.

He said in the modern age, there were many challenges that need to be tackled with ground information and hard facts.

PIPS is playing an important role in training parliamentarians and civil servants and solving problems by improving efficiency in the 21st century which is the need of the hour, he said.

Sanjrani said that such training programmes hold great importance. It is necessary to conduct such training courses for the newly elected members of the Upper House and the chairmen of the committees, he said.

He said that hardworking and experienced officers were ready to provide all kinds of guidance to the newly elected members of the House.

The chairman said that Parliament is the central machinery of government. Its members must possess the required expertise in relevant matters to meet the challenges.

New members will be helped in improving legislation and other issues by providing information, awareness on specific administrative courses will be provided to make parliamentary services more efficient.

He also emphasised providing factual information to MPs so that they could play an effective role in legislation. It is time to legislate effectively for the newly elected members, for which we need to work hard, he said.

Sanjrani expressed hope that through this training programme, MPs would get effective knowledge and play their role in the development of the country through effective legislation.

PIPS Executive Director Muhammad Anwar, while addressing the workshop, said that parliamentary affairs were the same for parliaments across the world, but the practice was different.

He appreciated the active role always played by the Senate chairman for the promotion of such initiatives. He said that PIPS was making all-out efforts for training and orientation of the MPs.

The orientation session was attended by a large number of newly elected members of the Senate.

