NATIONAL

Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near LoC

By Reuters

MUZAFFARABAD: Years of hostilities and an electric fence along the Line of Control, the de facto border between Pakistan and India, have taken a toll not just on humans. Wildlife has also been badly afflicted in one of the world’s most militarised regions.

The latest victims of the decades-old conflict are two orphaned Asiatic bear cubs found on the Pakistan side of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Sharda and Narda were discovered last year by villagers at an altitude of 14,000 feet, alone, and unable to open their eyes, said Muhammad Ashraf, an official with the wildlife and fisheries department in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our guards and volunteers reconnoitred the area for about two months but did not find any trace of the she-bear on our side of the divide,” Ashraf said.

The mother bear may have been killed on the Indian side of the border by a landmine or a shell, he said, with her cubs crawling across to be spotted by the villagers.

The duo was nursed with bottled milk for two months, then raised on fruit and veggies and gradually introduced to other foods including wheat and maize.

Now they keep busy climbing mulberry and walnut trees on the compound where they are kept, or sometimes onto a tin-roof shelter that houses a hatchery for rainbow trout, drawing a daily audience of both children and adults.

A PICTURESQUE WAR ZONE:

This compound is just outside the village of Dawarian, some 66 miles northeast of Muzaffarabad. The area’s fast-flowing rivers and streams, waterfalls, glacial lakes and forests make it popular with tourists.

Kashmir has been a flashpoint since India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947, and they have fought two wars over the region. Both countries control parts of Kashmir and claim it in full.

Since 2004 there has been a 12-foot high fence cutting through the area to mark the border. India built the fence and says it is meant to keep militants from crossing.

But it has also made it nearly impossible for wildlife to move freely in their natural habitat.

“The bear cubs are just one example,” said Sardar Javaid Ayub, head of the wildlife and fisheries department in AJK.

“They were born across the divide and when their mom got killed close to the fence they crossed over through some burrow or eroded portion of land (beneath the fence).”

Ashraf recalls that a few years back department staff spotted a dead black bear in a ravine far from the fence.

One leg had apparently been blown off by a landmine and it had fallen into the ravine and died.

“This is what […] would be happening with many wild animals but we rarely come to know about it,” Asraf said.

Previous articleJCSC chief, Egypt president discuss defense ties
Next articleParliament’s role important for strengthening of democracy: Sanjrani
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif on June 22 over sugar scandal

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on...
Read more
HEADLINES

First pre-monsoon rains likely to begin in Sindh on June 16: Weather Report

KARACHI: A Dust-thunderstorm or rain likely to occur at scattered places in Sindh during June 16 to 19, under the influence of the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh cabinet approves 20pc increase in govt employees’ salaries: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced that Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC turns down Talpur’s request to quash disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday binned a petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh refuses permission to IRSA teams to monitor water flow levels

KARACHI: The Sindh government has refused to allow the monitoring teams from the Indus River System Authority to monitor the barrages, reports citing sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament’s role important for strengthening of democracy: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the role of Parliament is important for the promotion of democratic values in the modern era. Addressing an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC turns down Talpur’s request to quash disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday binned a petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal...

Punjab bans establishment of housing schemes on greenbelts

Front-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by US

Sindh refuses permission to IRSA teams to monitor water flow levels

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.