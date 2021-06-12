HEADLINES June 12, 2021 Epaper – June 12 ISB 2021 By epaper epaper Facebook Twitter Linkedin WhatsApp Email Previous articleNew Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still rawNext articleEpaper – June 12 KHI 2021 epaper epaper LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. RELATED ARTICLES HEADLINES Minimum wage set at Rs21,000; salaries, pensions get 10pc raise June 11, 2021 ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday presented the budget for 2021-22 and announced an increase in monthly minimum wage to Rs21,000 from Rs17,500. Finance Minister... Read more HEADLINES Govt proposes Rs264bn in new taxes in the budget 2021-22 June 11, 2021 ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed Rs264 billion in new taxes in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. Federal Board of Revenue member Tarique... Read more HEADLINES Budget FY22: Government proposes tax exemption for SEZ enterprises June 11, 2021 LAHORE: The federal government has proposed tax exemption for the upcoming fiscal year for businesses located in the special economic zones being created under... Read more HEADLINES Tareen, son’s arrest not needed, FIA informs court June 11, 2021 A banking court directed on Friday the Federal Investigation Agency to give a seven-day notice to PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen before arresting him... Read more HEADLINES Opp calls FY22 budget ‘worst joke’, protests against new fiscal plan June 11, 2021 Leaders from the opposition parties have begun voicing their disapproval of the national budget for FY2021-22 introduced by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in the... Read more HEADLINES Pakistan urges int’l community to hold India accountable for rights violations June 11, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday urged the international community to hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying... Read more - Advertisment - Must Read NATIONAL Punjab to block phones of the unvaccinated June 12, 2021 LAHORE: Punjab said Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalise the... Epaper – June 12 ISB 2021 June 12, 2021 Epaper – June 12 LHR 2021 June 12, 2021 Epaper – June 12 KHI 2021 June 12, 2021