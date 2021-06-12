HEADLINES

Epaper – June 12 ISB 2021

HEADLINES

Minimum wage set at Rs21,000; salaries, pensions get 10pc raise

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday presented the budget for 2021-22 and announced an increase in monthly minimum wage to Rs21,000 from Rs17,500. Finance Minister...
HEADLINES

Govt proposes Rs264bn in new taxes in the budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed Rs264 billion in new taxes in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. Federal Board of Revenue member Tarique...
HEADLINES

Budget FY22: Government proposes tax exemption for SEZ enterprises

LAHORE: The federal government has proposed tax exemption for the upcoming fiscal year for businesses located in the special economic zones being created under...
HEADLINES

Tareen, son’s arrest not needed, FIA informs court

A banking court directed on Friday the Federal Investigation Agency to give a seven-day notice to PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen before arresting him...
HEADLINES

Opp calls FY22 budget ‘worst joke’, protests against new fiscal plan

Leaders from the opposition parties have begun voicing their disapproval of the national budget for FY2021-22 introduced by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in the...
HEADLINES

Pakistan urges int’l community to hold India accountable for rights violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday urged the international community to hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying...
NATIONAL

Punjab to block phones of the unvaccinated

LAHORE: Punjab said Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalise the...

