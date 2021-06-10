NATIONAL

Bajwa lauds Gates Foundation for efforts to eradicate polio

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday appreciated the efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation towards the cause of polio eradication and assured of the military’s support.

The army chief made these remarks during a meeting with Global Development president at Gates Foundation Christopher Elias, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

He acknowledged the services rendered by health workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it was a noble cause and a national effort.

Elias conveyed the foundation’s appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and local influentials.

Moreover, he also appreciated the government’s successful Covid-19 campaign and the military’s tremendous contribution to bringing it to a manageable level.

During the meeting, matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive polio eradication were also discussed.

Staff Report

