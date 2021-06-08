Overload founder Farhad Humayun passes away

KARACHI: Overload singing band founder Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday.

While the cause of his death couldn’t be immediately ascertained, the musician revealed in 2018 that he was suffering from a brain tumour that was being operated on by the “world’s greatest surgeon”.

The news of his death was announced on the band’s Facebook page.

“The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning,” announced the post. “Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art.”



“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today. We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: ‘I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring’. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a Riot.”

Humayun’s cousin and musician Taimur Rahman also took to Twitter to announce the news: “My cousin, Farhad Humayun, has passed away. He was an incredible musician and artist. An emptiness has taken the place of his larger than life personality.”