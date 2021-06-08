NATIONAL

Hospital patient dies after security guard performs surgery

By Agencies

LAHORE: A woman died after an ex-security guard at a hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said early Tuesday.

Shameema Begum, 80, died late on Sunday, two weeks after Muhammad Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound at a public hospital in Lahore.

“We can’t keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times. It’s a large hospital,” explained an administrative official from Mayo Hospital, who did not want to be named.

He said it was unclear what type of surgery the imposter had performed in the operating theatre, where a qualified technician was also present.

Public hospitals, where patients are required to pay some money towards treatment, can often be inefficient and chaotic.

Begum’s family paid Butt for the operation, and two further home visits to dress her wound.

But when the bleeding and pain worsened, her family returned her to the hospital, where they discovered what had happened.

Her body is being kept for an autopsy to ascertain whether her death was a result of complications from the botched surgery.

“The guard has been charged and is in police custody,” Lahore police spokesman Ali Safdar told AFP.

“Butt had posed as a doctor and made home visits to other patients in the past also.”

Mayo Hospital staff said Butt was fired two years ago for trying to extort money from patients.

Earlier in May, a man was arrested for posing as a doctor at Lahore General Hospital and extorting money from patients in the surgical ward.

In 2016 it was revealed a woman posing to be a neurosurgeon conducted operations for eight months alongside qualified doctors at Services Hospital in Lahore.

Previous articleCovid-19 transmission rate drops below 3pc for first time in 2021
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 transmission rate drops below 3pc for first time in 2021

ISLAMABAD: Supported by strict measures and vaccination drive, the country on Monday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate below 3 percent for the first time...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sikhs hold rally to condemn Golden Temple attacks

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Sikh community carried out an anti-India protest in Nankana Sahib to condemn Operation Blue Star. The week-long operation was a military...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Everything turned topsy-turvy’: Survivors describe Ghotki train crash

KARACHI: Norman Riaz was lying on his bunk bed aboard the Millat Express and playing with his mobile phone as it sped through the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Overload founder Farhad Humayun passes away

KARACHI: Overload singing band founder Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday. While the cause of his death couldn't be immediately ascertained, the musician revealed in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muslim family in Canada killed in Islamophobic attack: police

LONDON: The man who killed four members of a Pakistan-national Canadian Muslim family after running them over in his pickup truck, targeted them in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two arrests made after attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Police have registered a case and have made two arrests over the attack on Jugnu Mohsin and her convoy in Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Everything turned topsy-turvy’: Survivors describe Ghotki train crash

KARACHI: Norman Riaz was lying on his bunk bed aboard the Millat Express and playing with his mobile phone as it sped through the...

Overload founder Farhad Humayun passes away

US pullout from Afghanistan half done, but questions remain

‘Thrilled’ UAE welcomes American Jewish advocacy group

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.