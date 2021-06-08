NATIONAL

Death toll in train collision rises to 63: officials

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The death toll from Monday’s horrific collision of two trains in Ghotki rose to 63 on Tuesday after rescuers pulled 12 more bodies from crumpled cars a day after the crash, officials said.

The collision took place on a dilapidated railway track in Ghotki when an express train barreled into another that had derailed minutes earlier before dawn.

Most of the passengers — there were about 1,100 on both trains — were asleep when the Millat Express, travelling from Karachi to Sargodha, derailed and many of its cars overturned.

As passengers scrambled to get out, another passenger train, the Sir Syed Express, crashed into the derailed coaches.

Rescue work continued throughout the day Monday, overnight and into Tuesday. Bodies of passengers killed in the crash were taken to their hometowns for burial.

Sukkar Division Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahisar said 12 more bodies were retrieved after the overnight efforts. More than 100 passengers were injured, he said.

Another 23 injured passengers are still under treatment, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Nazia Jabeen told Reuters, adding the rest of them were sent to their destinations.

Rescue operations have been completed, said statements from the railway and military, which worked at the site along with police and other rescuers. Army engineers and soldiers dispatched from a nearby military base assisted in the rescue and heavy machinery arrived in Ghotki hours later, to cut open some train cars.

One side of the two rail tracks have been cleared and work was in progress to clear the other one to help restore traffic.

It was unclear exactly what caused the derailment. Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of Sir Syed Express, said he braked when he saw the disabled train but did not have time to avoid the collision.

The more critically injured were transported to hospitals with better facilities in Sindh and also Punjab, while those more stable were being treated in Ghota Hospital, said Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah, who also confirmed the 63 fatalities.

Ata Mohammad, a passenger, said he was asleep on the Millat Express when it derailed. He woke up to a big jolt and saw other passengers trying to climb out from overturned and derailed coaches. Then the other train hit.

“I feel as if I am still hearing cries,” Mohammad wept, who lost family members in the crash.

Sher Muhammad, a 45-year-old farmer was working on his land when he saw a train derail on the tracks some distance away. He rushed to the scene but before he could reach it, the second train crashed into the first.

“I don’t know whether I will be able to forget that tragic scene,” Muhammad said, recounting how he saw women, children and men crying for help.

Villagers who reached the scene first started helping the victims, pulling the injured and the dead from the wreckage until ambulances started coming.

According to Minister for Railways Azam Swati, experts were still trying to determine the cause of the accident. Swati told The Associated Press that all aspects would be examined, including the possibility of sabotage.

By noon Tuesday, the military said the rescue operation was completed and the railroad track in Ghotki was being repaired to resume train service.

Successive governments have for years been trying to secure funds to upgrade the system, including a planned new rail track called ML-1 as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor of energy and infrastructure projects.

Previous articleHospital patient dies after security guard performs surgery
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hospital patient dies after security guard performs surgery

LAHORE: A woman died after an ex-security guard at a hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said early Tuesday. Shameema...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 transmission rate drops below 3pc for first time in 2021

ISLAMABAD: Supported by strict measures and vaccination drive, the country on Monday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate below 3 percent for the first time...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sikhs hold rally to condemn Golden Temple attacks

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Sikh community carried out an anti-India protest in Nankana Sahib to condemn Operation Blue Star. The week-long operation was a military...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Everything turned topsy-turvy’: Survivors describe Ghotki train crash

KARACHI: Norman Riaz was lying on his bunk bed aboard the Millat Express and playing with his mobile phone as it sped through the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Overload founder Farhad Humayun passes away

KARACHI: Overload singing band founder Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday. While the cause of his death couldn't be immediately ascertained, the musician revealed in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muslim family in Canada killed in Islamophobic attack: police

LONDON: The man who killed four members of a Pakistan-national Canadian Muslim family after running them over in his pickup truck, targeted them in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed and five others injured late on Monday in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Balochistan,...

‘Everything turned topsy-turvy’: Survivors describe Ghotki train crash

Overload founder Farhad Humayun passes away

US pullout from Afghanistan half done, but questions remain

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.