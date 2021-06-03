Opinion

Unemployment in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
30
1

Unemployment is a serious issue which should be highlighted. Only in Pakistan, there are thousands of youths who are unemployed. Though, they have will to work, but unfortunately, they are jobless. There are numerous reasons behind unemployment: including over population, lack of skills, poor quality of education, and many more. But during the covid-19 pandemic, situation became worst, when all sort of businesses were closed. There were many who were left with no job. Especially, in private sector, many of the employees lost their job because the industries were closed, and they had no income to pay their employees. If we look at the results of unemployment, then we would get some severe consequences. An unemployed person faces many issues. Such a person can go into depression and in some cases, people have committed suicide due to unemployment. It is also a cause of domestic violence. In 3rd world countries, unemployment has resulted into a high ratio of street crime. But this issue can be resolved. Government can play a vital role in this aspect. First of all, proper planning is needed. We should have a look at our education system and try to improve it. Jobs should be given at merit. Technical education should be encouraged. Agriculture sector should be developed. And multi-national companies should be encouraged, so that they invest in Pakistan and this step can produce thousands of jobs.
Fateh Khan
Islamabad

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDetoxifying the bureaucracy
Next articleChild marriages
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Palestinian lives matter!

We all have been aware of the Palestine-Israel Conflict since it has been the top news from all over the world. Israel, which is...
Read more
Letters

Gender discrimination

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of our community that in this Modern Era, women are...
Read more
Letters

Regulating inflation

Pakistan is faced with ever increasing inflation with increasing price of food and vegetables. First it was wheat, flour than sugar, milk and now...
Read more
Letters

Child marriages

Child marriages have been one of the serious issues, especially in developing countries. Pakistan also facing this problem, children under eighteen are forcefully contract...
Read more
Comment

Detoxifying the bureaucracy

The year was 2015, lists were being prepared for the promotion of the bureaucrats. Merit was being compromised for loyalty. A Grade 20 Joint...
Read more
Comment

India’s Operation Blue Star: A Tragic Memory

‘Operation Blue Star’ was an Indian military operation which occurred between 3–8 June 1984, ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to win...
Read more

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt begins vaccination of 18-29 age group

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday began vaccination against the Covid-19 of people aged 18 and above, the National Command and Operation Centre said. Minister for Planning...

Role of govt, civil society critical to address climate challenge: experts

‘We cannot postpone again,’ says Tokyo 2020 chief amid pandemic fears

Russian media outlet shuts down after being labelled ‘foreign agent’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.