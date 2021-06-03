HEADLINES

Grenade explosion kills three children, injures two

By News Desk

A hand grenade explosion in the Killi Badezai area of Quetta has killed at least three children, while another two were injured, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the police, group of children reportedly found the grenade from a nearby graveyard and were playing with it when it exploded.

In the resulting explosion, three of the children died on the spot, while two sustained injuries, a spokesperson for the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department said.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

The area was cordoned and an investigation into the incident was launched, according to the CTD spokesperson.

The incident comes 10 days after a blast on Quetta’s Qambrani Road left five people injured.

Police said the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device planted at the side of the road. One security official was also among the injured.

While condemning the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had said at the time that “protection of the public’s lives and properties is the responsibility of the government”. He had also directed authorities to take steps for “foolproof security arrangements” for the protection of citizens’ lives.

In April, a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.

Previous articleKP sets up glamping pods to facilitate tourists
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan are all set to meet for the fourth trilateral foreign ministers' meet-up in Beijing today...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh accuses of stealing Balochistan’s water supply, endangering crops

QUETTA: The Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has once again accused Sindh of stealing water from the province, stating that the province should get 7,600 cusecs...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ordinance giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights challenged by PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The presidential ordinance allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines has been challenged in Islamabad High Court by Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Media reforms aimed to protecting press freedom: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that the PTI government is introducing large-scale reforms in the media sector...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif in wealth case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP Khawaja Asif in the assets beyond income...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh to block salaries of officials refusing vaccinations

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the finance department to withhold from July the salaries of government officials refusing to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ordinance giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights challenged by PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The presidential ordinance allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines has been challenged in Islamabad High Court by Pakistan...

Media reforms aimed to protecting press freedom: minister

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Court extends detention of Asif in wealth case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.