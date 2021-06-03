Govt begins vaccination of 18-29 age group

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday began vaccination against the Covid-19 of people aged 18 and above, the National Command and Operation Centre said.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced earlier this week that following the expansion of the drive, all age groups will be vaccinated simultaneously.

Umar said more than seven million people have been vaccinated against the contagion disease. He also urged the people to register for the drive as soon as possible.

The government launched registration for immunisation for people in the said group on May 16. The minister said in a tweet that registration would be extended to the general population if the vaccine is authorised by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

As the vaccine supply improves and the vaccination capability grows, the minister said the government was expanding registrations to include additional age groups.

So far, more than 7,953,574 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Pakistan.

The NCOC earlier decided to set up separate vaccination centres for the teachers and educational staff. It directed authorities to complete the vaccinations by June 5.

PFIZER SHOTS RESERVED FOR TRAVELLERS:

Meanwhile, the government decided to inoculate the Pfizer shots to people with a work visa, Umar said.

The aim of the move is to vaccinate pilgrims and students proceeding for education abroad on a priority basis.

Umar said that the vaccine acceptability issue is a global issue and urged other nations to address it.

While responding to a question regarding the Pfizer dose, which the country received under the COVAX programme, the minister said that Pakistan received a limited quantity of jabs due to which the government has decided to give it to those who are going abroad where it is approved and mandatory.

He said Chinese vaccines are exported the most and highlighted that acceptability towards vaccines is creating problems worldwide.

He said that the government is launching a mass vaccination campaign and planned to establish 4,000 vaccination centres across the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services said Pfizer shots would only be used to inoculate “those with compromised immunity, transplant patients, pregnant ladies, children of 12 years and above in need of vaccination” and those recommended by a committee of experts.

VACCINE CENTRE SETUP:

Earlier in the day, Umar inaugurated a vaccination centre at The Centaurus Mall to vaccinate the maximum number of people in Islamabad.

Talking to reporters, he said that with the setting up of vaccination points, the burden on hospitals and healthcare centres would lessen and more people would be able to get the jabs.

He said that on request of the government to come forward in this cause, the corporate community in Islamabad extended their support in the vaccination drive as it was also affected by the virus.

He said so far Islamabad was leading the vaccination drive. He also expressed the hope that there would be a positive trend in all cities to take lead for having the highest number of vaccinations.

He said that 100 trained officials would remain on duties and standard services would be provided at this centre.

He said it was the responsibility of every person to visit the vaccination centre and protect them against coronavirus. “We want to end all restrictions as early as possible including the opening of educational institutions and markets, but it depends on meeting the target of the maximum number of vaccination in the country.”

He said that despite going through several peaks, Pakistan was in better condition in the region and thanked the district administrations, NCOC team, and the police for playing an effective role in curtailing the spread.

He said that they still need to continue all such measures as still many patients were on oxygen across the country.

He said that a massive awareness drive has been started with the support of traders’ organisations, markets bodies, and clerics. He announced youth of Islamabad have also been engaged to educate citizens about the importance of vaccination.

He said that in order to make Islamabad free of coronavirus, MPs were taking part in this drive and appealed to the other political parties to direct their MPs to lead such drives in their respective cities.

He assured that the provision of vaccines to every city was the responsibility of the federal government and assured that there was no shortage of vaccines. He said that so far good results have been achieved from the vaccination.

COVID DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 21,000:

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 21,022 with 92 more deaths recorded on Wednesday, the NCOC said.

According to the NCOC data, Punjab recorded the highest number of deaths at 10,132, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reporting 5,073 and 4,113 deaths, respectively.

The country on Wednesday also found 2,028 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, marking a 3.94 percent test positivity rate, said the NCOC, adding the total tally rose to 926,695, including 852,574 recoveries and 53,099 active cases.

There are 3,630 patients who are currently in critical condition, according to the NCOC.

Punjab is the worst-hit region by Covid-19 with 340,989 infections followed by Sindh with 320,488 cases.

The NCOC said that Pakistan has administered a total of 7,953,574 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country with 2,174,169 people fully vaccinated.