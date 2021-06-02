NATIONAL

Zulfi Bukhari returns from UAE

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Former adviser to prime minister Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari said on Wednesday that he offered himself for inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

Talking to reporters at Islamabad Airport soon after returning from the United Arab Emirates, Bukhari said he would appear before any inquiry team if summoned to prove his innocence.

“Although Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised me not to resign, I decided otherwise to clear my name,” he said, expressing hope that soon truth would be separated from falsehood and his political opponents would be disappointed.

Bukhari said previously too he had proven his innocence and would succeed this time as well.

He had flown abroad on May 28 to attend what he said was an urgent matter.

After being named in the scam, Bukhari on May 17 had resigned to clear his name. He announced his resignation on Twitter saying: “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry, he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges.”

He said: “Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry, I want to set this example”. He also tweeted that by resigning from his position until his name was cleared up of any allegations and the obnoxious lies.

Later, it was reported that Bukhari did not resign from his post on his own but was forced by the prime minister to tender the resignation.

After the inside story of the saga came to the surface, Imran had summoned Bukhari for an explanation but he failed to do so.

The inquiry report had identified the liaison between Bukhari and a private real estate developer.

The Prime Minister Office has ordered an inquiry into the benami properties of the developer. The inquiry was ordered against two private housing societies, the sources added.

Proprietor of 10 housing schemes will also be investigated, the reports said. They divulged the PMO has also summoned the files from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis for further scrutiny.

Reportedly, the main suspect in the road scandal, former Rawalpindi commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Mehmood who attempted to “mislead” Prime Minister Imran also got Bukhari’s support who vouched for him.

In his meeting with Imran, Bukhari had appreciated the services of Mehmood and spoke on his behalf. He requested the PM to restore his services. But the prime minister neither bought the argument nor lent his ear to the advice.

Previous articleHostage policemen recovered in Rajanpur
Next articleIndian Covid-19 variant threatens to spread faster in Asia Pacific: UNHCR
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Eco-friendly Sahiwal power plant addressing energy woes

ISLAMABAD: Sahiwal power plant in Punjab, a major energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has been addressing the energy woes for Pakistan over...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notice on Sindh in Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Sindh government regarding the lack of medical and other facilities being provided to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh’s matric, intermediate exams to be held in July, announces minister

The matric and intermediate examinations in Sindh will be held in July, wherein the final dates for the exams will be announced within the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senators elect chairmen of standing committees

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Wednesday elected various public officials to the post of chairman within different standing committees. Pakistan People's Party senior leader Senator Sherry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt forms committee to consult stakeholders after PMDA met with harsh criticism

The Information Ministry has set up a committee to consult with concerned stakeholders the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance as the proposed regulatory...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tajikistan to purchase weapons from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday stressed the need to improve defence ties between the two countries, as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt forms committee to consult stakeholders after PMDA met with harsh...

The Information Ministry has set up a committee to consult with concerned stakeholders the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance as the proposed regulatory...

Tajikistan to purchase weapons from Pakistan

PML-N MP says won’t seek bail after court rejects request

Chinese vaccine experts share production know-how in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.