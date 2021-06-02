Opinion

Internet scarcity

By Editor's Mail
13
0

Turbat is the second major city after Quetta in Balochistan, but still, people are in hot water as the scarcity of 4G network persists in Turbat .Moreover the Internet is indispensable which has progressed our lives and made it easier in every sphere ,each works are being done by Internet .Furthermore ,it bestow us lots of advantages .It allows the people to learn new things and explore new ideas .However concerned authorities did not find any solution in years to attain it .In this bad situation people are remediless to make connections with PTCL because its network is limited and it needs money . now in corona period all eduacational institutions were closed ,Shafqat Mehmood announced that at any how exam will be taken of the intermediate , this time no promotion ,if today 4G would be they read and clear their all subjects. In today‘s global for human the biggest thing is Internet without it life is nothing.
Atiqa Karim
Turbat

Must Read

