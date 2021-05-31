Vaccination of people aged 18-29 from Thursday: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government will begin inoculating people in the 18-29 age group from Thursday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to inoculate more people faster.

“With this step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out. Please register as soon as possible,” he said in a tweet.

The government opened up the coronavirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older last week.

The authorities initially had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots to people aged 30 or over.

But with purchases from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the government has now secured more than 18 million doses and is keen to get them out into the population.

So far, government vaccines have been free, and private hospitals have been permitted to sell shots at uncapped prices.

Strict restrictive measures backed by vaccination have enabled a declining trend of the positivity rate as the country reported a rate below 5 percent for the seventh day on Sunday, the National Command and Operation Center said on Monday.

According to data released by the NCOC, the government agency leading the fight against the pandemic, the health authorities conducted 52,223 tests on Sunday nationwide, detecting 2,117 new coronavirus infections with a positivity rate of 4.05 percent.

In March and April, the nation witnessed a positivity ratio of over 11 percent several times, leading the government to impose strict measures, including the closure of educational institutions, markets, public parks, wedding halls, restaurants, public transport and all other venues of mass gatherings, especially during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

In May, the positivity rate dropped to over 9 percent and went down further to below 5 percent, the official data showed.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 921,053, including 841,241 recoveries, 59,033 active cases, and 20,779 deaths with 43 reported on Sunday.

Pakistan has administered 6,130,509 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till Sunday morning, including 287,109 doses administered across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

UMAR COMPARES OUTBREAK IN PAKISTAN, INDIA:

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, shared the mortality rate from the disease in India stood at 236 deaths per million people.

بھارت میں کرونا سے ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد 236 فی ملین آبادی ہے. پاکستان میں یہ شرح 92 فی ملین ہے. اگر بھارت کی کرونا اموات کی شرح آبادی کے تناسب سے وہی ہوتی جو پاکستان کی ہے، تو بھارت میں 2 لاکھ اموات کم ہوتیں. اللہ کا شکر ادا کریں، حفاظتی تدابیر پر عمل کریں اور ویکسین لگوائیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 31, 2021

“The death toll from corona in India is 236 casualties per million. In Pakistan, the ratio is 92 per million,” the minister tweeted.

He said: “If India’s corona[virus] mortality ratio were the same as Pakistan’s, its death toll would be less than 200,000.”

He then urged people to adopt precautions and get vaccinated.