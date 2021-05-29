NATIONAL

Pakistan to receive first Pfizer vaccine shipment under COVAX

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government will receive the first shipment of 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access programme on Saturday (today) and Sunday, United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund said.

The announcement was shared by UNICEF Pakistan which also commended Pakistan for the “successful rollout of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, excellent arrangements at vaccination centres and inclusion of all above 18 years of age”.

COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines mainly for developing countries, has recently been hit by supply problems, starkly illustrating the cost of export bans, hoarding and supply shortages.

The programme has committed 45 million doses to Pakistan up to the end of 2021, and deliveries were meant to start in March. However, India, making the AstraZeneca vaccination, halted supplies due to its own worsening Covid-19 situation.

Pakistan received its first batch of 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses under its COVAX quota earlier this month. Officials had said at the time that a further 1.2 million doses would be received in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the government portal reported 2,455 new infections of Covid-19 after testing 55,442 samples, receiving back a positivity ratio of 4.43 percent. With new infections, the confirmed cases climbed to 916,239.

While deaths increased by 73 to 20,680, recoveries increased by 2,136 to 836,702, or 91.3 percent of total infections.

There are currently 58,857 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, with 4,083 of them require critical care.

The government started a vaccination drive in February with 1.2 million doses donated by Beijing and was able to procure over 4 million doses from China in April.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination drive, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, and worked its way down.

Battling a third peak of the virus, the Health Department began the campaign with Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino jabs.

Private hospitals in major cities are also using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine that has been imported by a local pharmaceutical company.

Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots to people aged 30 or over.

But with purchases from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the government has now secured more than 18 million doses and is keen to get them out into the population.

The health authorities have administered 5.3 million vaccine doses with supplies from three Chinese companies — Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSinbio — and the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V shots.

Previous articleSniffer dogs detect 14 Covid-positive passengers
Next articleAkram lauds dedication, service of UN peacekeepers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

India interfering with water flow of Chenab at Baglihar: Irsa

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority revealed India is interfering with the water flow of Chenab at the point of Baglihar, reducing the inflow...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MPs urge Opp to assist govt in introducing electronic voting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPs on Saturday urged opposition parties to set aside political differences and sit with the government for early installation of electronic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t let ‘PTIMF’ budget get approval from Parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said his party will not let the "PTIMF" budget approve by the parliament as he claimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen group MPA booked on Shahzad’s complaint

LAHORE: A case was lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker from Punjab Nazir Chohan on Saturday on the complaint of Minister of State for Accountability...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram lauds dedication, service of UN peacekeepers

NEW YORK: Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram paid tribute to all the peacekeepers, uniformed and civilians, who lost their lives while...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sniffer dogs detect 14 Covid-positive passengers

PESHAWAR: Sniffer dogs deployed at Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar to identify COVID-19 cases by sniffing their odour identified another 14 coronavirus-positive travellers arriving...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Won’t let ‘PTIMF’ budget get approval from Parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said his party will not let the "PTIMF" budget approve by the parliament as he claimed...

Suspended IPL to be finished in UAE

Tareen group MPA booked on Shahzad’s complaint

Policeman laid to rest in Mardan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.