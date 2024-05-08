Uzbek FM arrives in Islamabad for two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

Upon his arrival, the Uzbek foreign minister was greeted and warmly received by Director General (Central Asia & ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan.

During the visit, FM Saidov is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold comprehensive discussions with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar regarding a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a special focus on trade and connectivity, according to a Foreign Office spokesperson,

The visit of the foreign minister of Republic of Uzbekistan is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.