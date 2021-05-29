NATIONAL

Akram lauds dedication, service of UN peacekeepers

By APP

NEW YORK: Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram paid tribute to all the peacekeepers, uniformed and civilians, who lost their lives while rendering services for various missions of the world body.

In a statement marking International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Saturday, Akram pointed out that among those who made the ultimate sacrifice under the UN flag were 160 Pakistan nationals, including three who died only last year.

“They are indeed a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to international peace and stability,” he said.

“Through their ultimate sacrifice, they demonstrated our country’s innate spirit of honour and courage. These brave souls will always remain in our thoughts and prayers,” the ambassador said.

“Today,” he said, “over 4400 Pakistani peacekeepers, including young men and women, are deployed in 9 UN Missions around the world.”

“Despite facing unprecedented threats and challenges, they continue to serve with distinction. They support the United Nations in protecting civilians, including women and youth, engaging with communities and building infrastructure to lay the foundations for sustainable peace and development.”

“We acknowledge and salute their bravery and dedication,” he added.

Pakistan is the sixth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping, deploying more than 4,400 military and police personnel to the peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and the Western Sahara.

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers was established by the General Assembly in 2002 to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

The UNGA designated 29 May as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers in commemoration of the day in 1948 when the first peacekeeping mission, the UN Truce Supervision Organisation, began operations in Palestine.

APP

