Tribal chief, three sons arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Teghani tribe Chief Tegho Khan Teghani and his three sons were arrested by police on Monday, Shikarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ameer Saud Magsi said.

According to the SSP, Tegho and his sons, Khalid, Mushtaq and Munawar, were arrested from their residence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

He said that the Shikarpur police raided the residence and arrested them. “We will not allow the blood of our martyred personnel to go waste,” he said. “I am overseeing the operation against dacoits in Katcha area,” he added.

Teghani’s cousin Abdul Nabi said that there are criminal elements in every tribe but it does not mean that the tribal chief is responsible.

He said the arrest is political victimization of his cousin and it is not acceptable. He expressed grief over the demise of four policemen and said that those involved in the crime must be arrested.

It is pertinent to mention that four policemen were earlier martyred when dacoits fired a launcher at their vehicle during an operation in Garhi Tegho.

