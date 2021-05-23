Nawaz mum on Israel attacks to protect foreign assets: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday claimed deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif refrained from calling out Israel for its attacks on unarmed people of Palestine to protect his dirty money stashed abroad.

“The reason for this silence is his [Sharif’s] assets worth billions of rupees abroad,” he said in a tweet.

نواز شریف ہر معاملے پر اپنی رائے کااظہار کرتے ہیں اور حکومت پر تنقید کا کوئ موقع نہیں جانے دیتے لیکن فلسطین پر اسرائیلی جارحیت ظلم تشدد اور استبدادی روئیے پر ان کا حتیٰ کہ ان کی بیٹی اور داماد کا بھی کوئ بیان سامنے نہیں آیا،اس خاموشی کا سبب بیرون ملک اربوں روپے کی جائیدادیں ہیں pic.twitter.com/CtzkiqwaXP — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) May 23, 2021

Fawad said the PML-N supreme leader expresses his views on everything under the sun and never misses out on any opportunity to slander the government.

But on Israel’s aggression, oppression, violence, and tyrannical attitude towards [people of] Palestine, the minister said, neither Sharif nor his daughter [Maryam Nawaz] and son-in-law [Safdar Awan] issued any statement [condemning it].