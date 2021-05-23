NATIONAL

Nawaz mum on Israel attacks to protect foreign assets: Fawad

By APP
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday claimed deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif refrained from calling out Israel for its attacks on unarmed people of Palestine to protect his dirty money stashed abroad.

“The reason for this silence is his [Sharif’s] assets worth billions of rupees abroad,” he said in a tweet.

Fawad said the PML-N supreme leader expresses his views on everything under the sun and never misses out on any opportunity to slander the government.

But on Israel’s aggression, oppression, violence, and tyrannical attitude towards [people of] Palestine, the minister said, neither Sharif nor his daughter [Maryam Nawaz] and son-in-law [Safdar Awan] issued any statement [condemning it].

APP

