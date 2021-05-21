Corruption has become a common thing in social and political society. All the individuals of Government or private employees are involved in corruption. They are not doing their duty with honesty. Corruption had gained roots in our society due to bad decisions and weak policies of the successive government. The agencies for checking corruption have failed in their mission. Thus accountability seems non-existent. Corruption damages the integrity of a country. It not only causes loss to the interest of a state but also stops development. Corruption is largely caused by the absence of concern for this nation as a citizen. When an individual starts considering his personal gains prior to national integrity, he descends into corruption. The government should also use all methods to spread awareness in public with regards to corruption. The state is responsible for bettering its citizens morally so as to reduce corruption. Only by understanding the alarming nature of this problem and taking steps to counter it, it is possible to fight corruption. Corruption should be dealt with strictly if we want to save our economy and institutions as a responsible nation.

MEHLUB MUHAMMAD AKRAM

KARACHI

- Advertisement -