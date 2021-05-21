The PML-N president was recently released from jail. Recently court have given one-time permission to Shehbaz to travel UK from May 8 to July 5 for medical check-up. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi also directed the government and the Federalist Investigation Agency along with the director-general of Immigration and Passports to submit a report to the court. Many of the ministers also argued to not allow Shehbaz and should do justice. The president of Pakistan Muslim League Shehbaz Sharif was released on bail who was in prison. However, he was arrested last September by NAB. After LHC issued bail order the former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was allowed to leave prison. Actually, the main case was money laundering. A few people have welcomed Shehbaz and showered rose petals on his car. The court also directed him to submit two surety bonds of Rs 5 million each in the trial court against which the bail was granted and his the judge Sheikh Sajjad also accepted it. The bureau also failed to collect any evidence of any corruption case. His brother is already enjoying in abroad and is not being back at all. There is a trouble caused for Shehbaz family too. I request law authorities to take fair action against Shehbaz which is legal.

Barkatullah

Turbat

