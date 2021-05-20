Auction process of Nawaz Sharif’s properties set into motion

SHEIKHUPURA: The auction of 88-Kanal land of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has been set into motion at Sheikhupura’s Municipal Hall following the order of Islamabad High Court which had thrown out the petitions filed by Nawaz and others against the auction on Thursday.

However, not a single bidder has arrived at the hall as yet while members of the five-member committee constituted by the Sheikhupura are present at the site and are inviting people to participate in the bidding process.

The district administration has fixed the schedule rate at Rs7 million per acre.

If less than three persons participated in the bidding process, the auction would be deemed to have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a person named Muhammad Ashraf has come up with the claim that he had purchased the land from the former prime minister in 2014 but since Nawaz went abroad for treatment, he could not get the land transferred in his name and the case was pending at the civil court.

The authorities advised Muhammad Ashraf to move the court for relief.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joeya has said that the amount collected from the auction would be deposited in the national exchequer.