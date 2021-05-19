HEADLINES

Tareen group formally announces its separate parliamentary leaders for NA, PA

Raja Riaz to head group in NA, Niwani in PA / Riaz claims 8 new lawmakers joined Tareen group / Group lawmakers to accompany Tareen at court hearing today

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the tale of the emergence of a rebel group in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Jahangir Tareen group on Tuesday formally parted ways with the ruling party and elected its new parliamentary leaders in National and Punjab Assemblies.
The group leaders were chosen at the residence of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen as the group formally announced its separation from the ruling party.
Following the meeting at Tareen’s residence, Punjab Assembly members Salman Naeem and Aun Chaudhry told the media that the Tareen group had chosen Raja Riaz as parliamentary leader in the NA while Saeed Akbar Niwani has been appointed parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.
They said that Tareen would speak to media today (Wednesday). They also claimed that new PTI lawmakers had also attended the dinner hosted by Tareen.
A source told Pakistan Today that during the meeting of the splinter group, MNA Raja Riaz advised that the report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Barrister Ali Zafar should be awaited before formal separation of the group from the PTI. He said that all political decisions would be taken under the leadership of Tareen.
The source quoted Riaz as telling the group that eight more members of National and Punjab Assemblies have joined the group, but their names will be revealed later. He also said that the group lawmakers will accompany Tareen today (Wednesday) to the court for hearing of the case.
The source said that Riaz said that the governance was fast getting from bad to worse and it was time ripe to announce the formal announcement of the group as the federal and provincial governments were losing their charm.
Nazir Chauhan, MPA, congratulated Riaz on his new role. He also urged Tareen to lead the group and announce the formal launching of the group so as new lawmakers may join the group.
Provincial Minister Malik Nauman Langrial said that Tareen group existed from the day-one, however, the group would still stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“None of our statements are against our PM. There was no oath taken in today’s meeting and media reports are false in this regard,” Langrial said in a statement issued following the meeting.
Malik Noman Langarial said that Tareen is scheduled to appear in court today.
“We gathered to express solidarity with Jahangir Tareen. 31 friends (lawmakers) attended the meeting. We will not support a weak government,” the statement added.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

