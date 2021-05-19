Sports

ECB allows PCB to shift remaining PSL 6 matches to UAE: report

By News Desk

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 are likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rising coronavirus cases, according to a news outlet.

As per the report, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has given green signal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hosting the series in UAE.

A PCB team present in UAE, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer, Director Commercial Babar Hamid and Imran Ahmad Khan, conveyed the UAE’s green signal to the PCB.

The PCB is now focusing on the operational aspect of the league, figuring out how to take the players to Abu Dhabi. The cricketing body will reach out to the franchises to apprise them about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that they will need to abide by in the UAE.

According to a report, the players are expected to be transported to the UAE through chartered flights. The franchises have also begun their preparations in this regard.

The PCB will announce its final decision soon after consulting with franchise owners and taking into account the logistical issues of holding the tournament.

The matches were originally scheduled to be played from June 1 to 20.

The first round of Covid-19 testing of players has concluded in Lahore and Karachi. After the second round of testing on May 21, players with two negative results will be allowed to board the flight for Abu Dhabi on May 22.

