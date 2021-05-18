HEADLINES

Pakistan urges non-aligned bloc to press Israel to end Palestine attacks

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan called on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states to demand an immediate end to Israel’s attacks in Palestine when the body met in New York Monday to discuss the “horrendous” situation in the occupied region.

Founded in 1961, the NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

Pakistan ambassador at the UN Munir Akram also cautioned the body against subscribing to the rhetoric of the aggressor by drawing a moral or a military equivalence between a beleaguered and unarmed Palestinian nation and arguably the strongest army in the Middle East region.

“Our response has to be based on the principles, which we espouse — the principle of self-determination of peoples, the principle of struggle against foreign occupation and aggression,” the ambassador said, while voicing solidarity with the Palestinians.

“It is very disturbing to hear attempts to draw an equivalence between the aggression of the Israelis and the defence of the Palestinians,” he added.

“The solidarity which is required by our Palestinian brothers today is a solidarity that is based on the principle — that Israel has no business to be in the Occupied Palestinian Territory; it has no business to be in East Jerusalem; it has no business to attack Gaza […]”

Regretting that the UN Security Council (UNSC) has been blocked by the United States from issuing a ceasefire call, Akram called for stepped-up efforts so that Washington lifts its veto on demanding a cessation of hostilities.

Since last Monday, Washington has thrice blocked resolutions that would have condemned Israel’s military response and called for a ceasefire, maintaining it could harm behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

A third UNSC emergency meeting ended on Sunday with no concrete outcome after the US vetoed a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The NAM, Akram said, must work for the restoration of international legality and for seeking a two-state solution to promote peace and stability in the region.

“Let us base our position on the reality, on humanity, and not on considerations of power relationships,” he added.

Staff Report

  1. The best way for Pakistan to help the Palestinians is by improving their economy. Asking the west to show mercy is a fool’s errand. You are wasting your breath. I would be working more closely with China to interconnect the economies of both countries. Iran, Afganistan, and China are better trading partners. That’s where you should focus your efforts.

