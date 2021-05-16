HEADLINES

Pakistan opens diplomatic channels to help resolve situation in Palestine

Imran, Dr Mahathir condemn Israeli aggression / Qureshi phones US secretary of state, urges US role in resolving situation

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday opened up its diplomatic channels to contact world leaders in a bid to build diplomatic pressure over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt brutal attacks on the Palestinian people.
In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a phone call from former Malaysian premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a virtual session of the top leadership of the Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC).
PM Imran and Dr Mahathir condemned Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent, defenceless Palestinians. The premier strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and airstrikes on Gaza.
The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.
Later, the foreign minister also spoke on phone with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and urged the Biden Administration to use its influence and ensure necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution. Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries’ shared bilateral and regional interests.

Previous articleUpcoming budget
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Maryam claims PTI marks people as ‘traitor’ when they are ‘afraid of someone’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the opposition has been hearing the word traitor for a long time,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Muslim states slam Israel — and each other’s ties to it

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lockdown extended until May 30, notifies Punjab health department

The lockdown in the Punjab province has been extended to May 30, a notification released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan condemns Israel’s brutal use of force against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called the brutal use of force by Israel against Palestinians flagrant violation of international law. Addressing the virtual...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sirajul Haq announces to stage demo against Israel on May 21

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced to stage a protest demonstration across the country on May 21 against Israeli aggression against...
Read more
KARACHI

Cyclone Tauktae won’t hit Pakistan’s coastal belt: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed that cyclone Tauktae will not make landfall on the coastal belt of the country. According to the Met Office...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Open libraries with SOPs

All public libraries of Pakistan were forced to close to slow down the pandemic in March this year. Slowly and gradually government lifts lockdown...

UN chief calls for end to Israel-Palestinians fighting as UNSC meets

India’s National Policy and Relations with Neighbours

The helplessness of the Muslim world over Zionist atrocities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.