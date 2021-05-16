Pakistan opens diplomatic channels to help resolve situation in Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday opened up its diplomatic channels to contact world leaders in a bid to build diplomatic pressure over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt brutal attacks on the Palestinian people.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a phone call from former Malaysian premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a virtual session of the top leadership of the Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC).

PM Imran and Dr Mahathir condemned Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent, defenceless Palestinians. The premier strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and airstrikes on Gaza.

The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.

Later, the foreign minister also spoke on phone with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and urged the Biden Administration to use its influence and ensure necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution. Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries’ shared bilateral and regional interests.