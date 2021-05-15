Opinion

Politics and Covid-19

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
18
0

I want to take your attention to the most important issue which nowadays we are seeing and observing. Political parties and their leaders in this disastrous situation of COVID-19. Despite the whole world and all nations are United in this situation, our political parties and opposition leaders are blaming the government for each and every move which they make for the betterment of our country and people. They are supposed to support the government and their policies in such a disastrous situation but they blame them every day for their every move. The opposition are supposed to help the government and unite not to blame them. Because united we can beat this deadly disease but if we start blaming games, we will lose this fight against this deadly disease. So we have to unite and fight this disease before it’s too late for us.

Arslan khan

- Advertisement -

Rawalpindi

Previous articleHistory of Ertugrul Ghazi
Next articleUncharted territory
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Save al aqsa

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of muslim brother about the recent attack of al aqsa...
Read more
Letters

Uncharted territory

It depends upon political leadership and their awareness of science and history, which will determine intensity of damage inflicted by this contagious pandemic COVIT-19....
Read more
Letters

History of Ertugrul Ghazi

Ertugrul Ghazi is the founder of the Ottoman Caliphate. He was born in 1188 AD and died in 1280 AD. Some books mention 1281....
Read more
Comment

Superstitious decision-making

A belated Eid Mubarak to our readers! But even at the risk of being branded a cynic, there was nothing much to celebrate. The sombre...
Read more
Comment

The caesarian moon

And so here we go again, yet another moon sighting fiasco, while a fatigued populace waited for a group of men to decide if...
Read more
Comment

Cries of anguish, testaments of valour

“The eyes still aglow with a trickle of light Can see fire raging across the valley of the Sinai Beckoning the hearts to be cleansed As a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Save al aqsa

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of muslim brother about the recent attack of al aqsa...

Uncharted territory

Politics and Covid-19

History of Ertugrul Ghazi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.