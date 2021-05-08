NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses concern after India arrests two for trading uranium

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday expressed “serious concern” after India arrested two unauthorised men with over 7 kilograms of uranium, a highly explosive and radioactive material widely used in nuclear weapons.

The development took place in Mumbai city of the western state of Maharashtra where the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) was informed that the suspect, Jigar Pandya, was going to sell pieces of uranium, India Today reported.

“Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries,” the FO said in a statement.

“There is a need for [a] thorough investigation of the matter as to how such [a] sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible,” it added.

Independent groups and nuclear experts are skeptical about India’s ability to keep its nuclear weapons safe from extremists, but the global nuclear regulator has not raised any concerns over it.

The most glaring example of New Delhi’s proliferation activity is the 1974 nuclear explosion, for which India diverted nuclear fuel from Canadian reactors supplied for peaceful purposes, to conduct its nuclear test. As such, it became the first country to divert peaceful nuclear resources towards weapons use.

Last year, a report by a US-based research group claimed hundreds of foreign companies are actively procuring components for India and Pakistan’s nuclear programmes, taking advantage of gaps in the global regulation of the industry.

Using open-source data, the Centre For Advance Defense Studies (C4ADS) report provided one of the most comprehensive overviews of networks supplying the rivals, in a region regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous nuclear flashpoints.

“India and Pakistan are taking advantage of gaps in global non-proliferation regimes and export controls to get what they need,” said Jack Margolin, a C4ADS analyst and co-author of the report.

It is seldom possible to determine whether individual transactions are illegal by using publicly available data, Margolin said, and the report does not suggest that companies mentioned broke national or international laws or regulations.

But past reports by the think tank, whose financial backers include the Carnegie Corporation and the Wyss Foundation, have often led to action by law enforcement agencies.

Previous articleSoldier injured in ambush by Afghan militants
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Soldier injured in ambush by Afghan militants

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was injured in an ambush by militants from Afghanistan along the border between the two countries late on Friday night, Inter-Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown to arrest Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD: The authorities on Saturday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mosques full despite Covid-19 third peak

ISLAMABAD: Schools and restaurants have closed, shops pull down their shutters early every evening, and the military has been mobilised to combat the spread...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan tightens rules on arrivals from Pakistan, India amid Covid-19 concerns

TOKYO: Japan said on Friday that it will tighten restrictions on its nationals and residents arriving here from Pakistan, India, and Nepal amid concerns...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi sign agreement to establish coordination council

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Saturday an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council. HRH Crown...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA bars Shahbaz from boarding flight after name found on ‘another list’

LAHORE: A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) permitted him to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up, the Federal Investigation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Japan tightens rules on arrivals from Pakistan, India amid Covid-19 concerns

TOKYO: Japan said on Friday that it will tighten restrictions on its nationals and residents arriving here from Pakistan, India, and Nepal amid concerns...

Pakistan, Saudi sign agreement to establish coordination council

Indian board yet to discuss IPL offer from English counties

India’s Tamil Nadu announces lockdown as national Covid fatalities at record high

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.